Midlothian woman wins $200,000 at Wawa

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Amanda Evans, of Midlothian, used family birthdays to choose her Powerball numbers when the jackpot hit $700 million this week.

Her strategy paid off.

“I thought a couple of my numbers had come up,” Evans said “Then I did a double-take, and a triple-take.”

Evans matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number in Wednesday night’s drawing.

“Normally that would win $50,000,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “However, since the Power Play in that drawing was 4X, her prize was quadrupled to $200,000 because she had spent that extra buck.”

Evans said she found that extra Power Play dollar in her pocket as she paid for her ticket.

The bartender bought her winning ticket at the Wawa at 150 Pike View Drive in Midlothian.

The winning numbers were 6-7-16-23-26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Evans said she had no immediate plans for her winnings.



The Massachusetts woman who hit the $758.7 million grand prize told her boss she was not coming back to work.

Mavis Wanczyk, 53, said she discovered Wednesday night while leaving work at the Mercy Medical Center that she had won. A co-worker looked at her ticket and told her she had won. He told her to immediately sign the back of the ticket. She couldn’t believe it.

“I couldn’t drive anywhere. I couldn’t do anything,” she told reporters. She said her co-worker followed her home to make sure she was OK.

Wanczyk, who has two adult children, said her big plan is to retire early, and she’s already called her boss and said, “I will not be coming back.” Asked what she planned to do to celebrate Thursday night, she responded, “I’m going to just hide in my bed.”

CNN contributed to this report.