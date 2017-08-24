Indiana boy dies after getting neck stuck in car window

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – An Indiana toddler has died, several days after his neck became trapped in the automatic window of a vehicle.

According to a Facebook page documenting Logan Vanderkleed’s hospital stay, he died early Thursday morning, a week after the accident.

Logan got his neck stuck in the window of a vehicle while his dad was working on a family farm, according to WXIN.

The mother said in a Facebook post that the children were taking a nap in a vehicle with the air conditioning on, while their father was cleaning out another vehicle next to them. Logan somehow rolled down the window and accidentally rolled it up with an automatic button.

He was reportedly not breathing when he was found and was without a pulse for a significant amount of time as medical personnel gave him CPR.

Logan was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children and reportedly showed low levels of brain function due to the time frame doctors believed he was without a pulse.

On Monday, Logan still had a low-level of brain activity, but doctors did not declare him brain-dead.

On Wednesday evening, Logan was prepped and entered surgery to preserve his heart valves. The family said Logan was breathing on his own following the surgery.

At 1:07 a.m., however, Logan died as family and friends sang worship songs in his hospital room. “I felt a strong urge to hold Logan,” his mother wrote on Facebook. “He just wanted his mommy. Moments after I got him, he took his last breath.”

Doctors were able to preserve his heart valves for a future donation. His mother posted a clay imprint made from his hand and a foot.

Funeral arrangements for Logan are not known at this time.