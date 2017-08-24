Enjoying cooking & cocktails with ‘Big Herm’

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite “Big Herm” stopped by our LIVE show to pop a bottle of champagne in celebration of the new Virginia This Morning kitchen. Big Herm prepared sizzling steak and chicken fajitas paired with his signature chipotle sauce. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

BIG HERM’s SIZZLING FAJITA

4 large poblano peppers 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 small white onion, finely chopped 2 large cloves garlic, chopped 1 cup beef stock 1/4 cup chipotle peppers, pureed 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon Soy Sauce 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 3 tablespoons light brown sugar 1 15-ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes, puréed 8 flour tortillas 1 ½ lbs skirt steak 2 red onions, sliced Lime wedges

Char the poblanos on grill or under the broiler. Cool then peel, seed and slice. Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat with oil,

Add onions and garlic, season with salt and pepper, and stir to soften, 5 minutes.

Add stock, chipotle , Worcestershire, Soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and tomato purée. Reduce heat to a simmer and let thicken, about 15-20 minutes. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high to high heat. Season the steak with salt and pepper. Add oil to pan.

Cook skirt steak 3 minutes per side. Remove and let rest. In the same pan the steak was heat oil then add in red onions, season with salt and pepper and cook to tender-crisp, 5 minutes. Add the sliced poblanos and toss to combine. Serve steak on top of the onions and peppers in the skillet. Place sauce on top, lime wedges and tortillas, alongside.