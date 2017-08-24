Couple wanted for Virginia shooting arrested at Minnesota gas station

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The North Carolina couple, wanted in Virginia for a violent crime, was captured Thursday morning in Minnesota. Sean D. Castorina and Penny M. Dawson were apprehended by Fergus Falls Police at about 9 a.m.

“The two were arrested without incident at a gas station,” according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson. “The two will be extradited back to Virginia to face charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm and grand larceny of a vehicle.”

Castorina and Dawson, of Burlington, North Carolina, were wanted for shooting a 60-year-old woman in her Nelson County, Virginia home Tuesday. The woman survived the shooting, but remained hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

In addition to the shooting, police believe the couple was somehow involved in the disappearance of 84-year-old Harold D. Simpson. Simpson was last seen at his Burlington home on August 18, police said.

His car was later found abandoned near Tuesday’s Nelson County shooting scene along Laurel Road.

This is a developing story.