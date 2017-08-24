Amtrak parking is about to get a lot easier at Staples Mill station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Parking is about to get a lot easier at the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road in Henrico. Work on an $8.3 million parking lot project began this month.

Not only will the work more than double the number of parking spaces (274 to 589), it will also add a bus loading zone, bike racks, taxi/ride-share parking, improved pedestrian accommodations, additional ADA parking, and two entrances via Staples Mill Road and Bremner Boulevard.

“We are excited to break ground and continue providing more parking for Amtrak riders at the Staples Mill station,” Jennifer Mitchell, Director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said. “We look forward to enhancing the overall Amtrak customer experience with these important improvements.”

While the parking lot expansion in underway, the lot will actually lose some spots.

“Parking will be limited during construction with a minimum of 250 available spaces,” a Department of Rail and Public Transportation spokesperson said. “Passengers should consider allowing for extra travel time, being dropped off, using a ride-share service or taking advantage of alternate parking at the Henrico County Park and Ride, located five blocks from the station at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Crockett Street.”

Construction began August 14 and is expected to be completed by summer 2018.