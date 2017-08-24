2-year-old killed after being thrown from dirt bike and struck by vehicle

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 2-year-old boy is dead after thrown from a dirt bike and struck by vehicle Wednesday night in King George County.

Virginia State Police said the two-vehicle fatal crash happened at 8:19 p.m. on Comorn Road.

“De’Shon T. Brown, 21, was riding a youth dirt bike with his 2-year-old son. As Brown attempted to cross Comorn Road, he crashed the bike in the roadway,” said a State Police spokeswoman. “The 2-year-old was thrown from the bike and into the travel lane.”

Police said the 22-year-old driver of a 2007 BMW, traveling north on Comorn Road, ran off the road to the right in an attempt to avoid hitting the child and father.

The child, Brayden C. Brown of Colonial Beach, Va., was struck and killed. The child’s father, De’Shon, was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital and is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

