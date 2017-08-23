× White Nationalist accused of using tear gas turns himself in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The New Hampshire man wanted by the University of Virginia Police for allegedly using tear gas during the Aug 11 ‘Unite the Right’ torch rally has turned himself in.

The police department confirms that Christopher Cantwell turned himself in to Lynchburg Police Wednesday afternoon.

Cantwell was wanted on arrest warrants for two felony counts of illegal use of tear gas, phosgene and other gases and one felony count of malicious bodily injury.

He is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Reginal Jail, pending transport to Charlottesville.

The white nationalist was also a subject on a VICE documentary that featured the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Emancipation Park on August 12. In the documentary, Cantwell was seen carrying several guns.

The department is also asking any additional witnesses or victims stemming from the incidents at the August 11 torch rally to contact their department at 434-924-7166 or police@virginia.edu.