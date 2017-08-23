Ashland nursery plans big fall sale

ASHLAND, Va. — A local greenhouse and nursery is planning a big sale for the fall.

Colesville Nursery, a wholesale plant growing operation in Ashland, is a family-owned business that offers a large variety of trees, shrubs and flowers.

They also offer a wide variety of services, including partnerships with local landscaping businesses.

The owner said the now large plant nursery came from small beginnings.

“They actually started selling poinsettias as Christmas wreaths in Carytown out of the back of a box truck,” Kate Leffler with Colesville Nursery said. “And then it involved into a greenhouse growing facility in Charles City and then when I was born they decided to buy this property here in Ashland.”

Colesville Nursery will hold a 20-percent off fall sale on Sept. 29 and 30th.

