Audio Exchange sees resurgence in vinyl records, turntables

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Audio Exchange, a high-end electronics store located in Henrico, is seeing a new wave of customers interested in records.

The store, which opened in 1978 as the Golden Gramophone, still sells vinyl records and turntables as well as other electronics.

In fact, one of the co-owners said the store is seeing renewed interest in albums and record accessories.

“Our business has been on the increase the last five years. The vinyl business has become a billion dollar business again, between the sale of the actual records, turntables and accessories,” David Bandas said. “It’s booming [and] other than streaming services, it’s the healthiest part of the music business.”

Audio Exchange also offers customers the opportunity to trade in their vintage electronic equipment for cash.

