Chesterfield student killed on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield father was hurt and his daughter was killed in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Virginia State Police and people familiar with the victims.

Scott Garka, who serves as president of Richmond-based arts and culture non-profit CultureWorks, was driving with his daughter Rachel when they were involved in a three-vehicle crash at mile marker 87 near Sliding Hill Road in Hanover.

The crash was reported at 11:21 p.m.

Rachel Garka, a 17-year-old student at Cosby High School in Midlothian, was killed in the crash.

Her father Scott was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

