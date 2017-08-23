Movies with Southern Flair

RICHMOND, Va. – VCU’s annual ‘Southern Film Festival’ takes a look at the distinctiveness of the south and how it has been portrayed on screen. Festival Organizer Emilie Raymond stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on the exciting event. The 8th Annual VCU ‘Southern Film Festival’ kicks off Wednesday, September 6th and continues through Saturday, September 9th at various location throughout the metro area, including the VMFA and Virginia Historical Society. Most screenings for this event are FREE. For more information you can visit http://wp.vcu.edu/sff/