Man robs Henrico bank early, with a note

HENRICO, Va. – A BB&T bank in the 4700 block of S. Laburnum Avenue was robbed Wednesday morning.

Approximately 9:45 a.m. Henrico Police responded to the BB&T Bank.

Police said a black male entered the bank, approached the victim and presented a note. The victim complied and the suspect left the business.

No weapon was displayed, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’0”- 6’2” and approximately 300 pounds.

He wore a black bucket hat, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt or jacket, and black pants.