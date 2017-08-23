Police dismayed over comments about Hopewell shopping center incident

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police in Hopewell have posted the story behind a Facebook video that showed their officers handcuff a man in a shopping center parking lot. The video, shared Tuesday, was viewed several thousand times.

“This video involving Hopewell Police Officers has been getting a lot of views. We thought we would share it with you,” the post on the Hopewell Police Facebook page about the August 22 incident read. “Police responded to Cavalier Square in reference to a disorderly individual. The person in the video was extremely agitated and assaulted one of our officers; seriously injuring him.

“Officers took him to the ground, handcuffed him, and put leg restraints on him to keep him from kicking. It was determined that this individual was having a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Medical staff stated that the action of the police saved his life. Due to his medical condition, there are no criminal charges.”

After explaining what happened in the video, Hopewell Police took the opportunity to comment about the sharing of the video on social media and comments it elicited from some of the people who saw it.

“It’s a sad note that in today’s society so many people are quick to make accusations of what is happening without knowing all the facts,” the police spokesman said.