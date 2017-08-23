HOMELAND looking for actors and extras for filming in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — HOMELAND, Showtime’s Emmy Award winning drama, is looking for extras for their upcoming season, set to be filmed in Richmond this fall.

Extras Casting Director Kendall Cooper said they are looking for people of all ethnicities and ages to play various characters throughout the season.

Some of those roles will include business professionals, political types and military personnel/law enforcement officials.

Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin star in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show about the CIA, terrorism, and politics.

The show will begin filming Season 7 in Richmond and surrounding areas in September 2017 through February 2018. Filming will be Monday through Friday for 12 plus hours a day.

Cooper says all extra work is paid and they are seeking SAG and Non-Union talent.

If you would like to apply for an extra position, email HomelandExtrasCasting@gmail.com.

In the email, all interested applicants are asked to include three current photos, one close-up of their face and two full body photos. Applicants are also asked to make sure they submit photos that show their current hairstyle.

They are also asked to send the requested info below:

1. Name:

2. Phone Number:

3. Email Address:

4. City / State you Currently live in:

5. Are you a SAG / AFTRA member? Yes or No

6. Age or Age Range:

7. Height / Weight:

8. Clothing Measurements: (MEN: Suit Jacket, Shirt, Pant, Waist, Shoe) – (WOMEN: Dress, Pant, Shirt, Shoe)

9. Describe your Vehicle: Color / Make / Model

10. Do you have any Military / Law Enforcement Experience? If yes, briefly describe.

11. Do you have any tattoos?: If so, briefly list location and size.

12. Men Only (Facial Hair) – Are you willing to be Clean-Shaven?: Yes or No

13. What is your Availability Mon-Fri?: (Pick one)

– Wide Open, Available Anytime

– Can be Available at Short Notice

– Can be Available with Advanced Notice (Optional) Please describe any previous Stand-In experience and send a Headshot / Resume if you have one.