One person killed in I-95 accident

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a three-car accident on Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

The accident occurred at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 87 mile marker near Sliding Hill Road, according to police.

Medics transported a second person to VCU Medical Center. That person's injuries have not yet been released.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash.

The name of the person killed in the crash has not yet been made public.

This is a developing story.