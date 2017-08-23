9th Annual Anthem Moonlight Ride

RICHMOND, V.–

The Anthem Moonlight Ride is a fun bike ride under the stars starting at the Diamond, onto the Boulevard, through Hermitage Road, traveling through the North Side and Bryan Park. Riders have a choice of going to Monument Avenue for the long course or head back to the Diamond for the post race party.

The ride happens at 8 pm, Sports Backers will provide a security blinky light and a t-shirt as part of the registration package and a slice of pizza, ice cream and drink at the post party. Riders must have a bike, helmet and a white light.

Get more information at http://www.sportsbackers.org/events/moonlight-ride/frequently-asked-questions/ or

register on-line at http://www.sportsbackers.org/ or at walk up register.