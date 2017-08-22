Shaynefully Delicious peppers stuffed corn & basil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Who better to break in the new kitchen set than our great friend of the show, Shayne Rogers AKA “Chef Shon-Yay!” Today, she walked us through the steps on creating a garden fresh peppers stuffed corn and basil dish.

Recipe:

2-3 fresh bell peppers

1 T butter

2 ears of corn

1 small onion, diced

1 small zucchini, diced

Salt to taste

Cayenne or black pepper to taste

10 basil leaves, sliced into strips

4-8 oz Fresh mozzarella, chopped into small pieces.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a slow simmer. Core and remove seeds from peppers and toss into the simmering water for 3-4 minutes. Drain the peppers and let them cool slightly so you can work with them. Add the butter to a medium saute pan on medium heat. Cut the kernels off the cob and add them to the butter with the zucchini and onion. Give that all a good stir and add salt and pepper, let the mixture cook for 4-5 minutes. Turn off the heat and add basil and mozzarella to the corn mixture. Fill peppers, place in a baking pan and cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes covered, remove the foil and bake for another 15 minutes. Enjoy!