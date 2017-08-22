Richmond Magazine takes over CBS 6 Instagram

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time for the summer #CBS6Takeover on Instagram. This year the theme is “RVA Makers.”

What are makers, you ask? They are the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro Richmond.

Each week a new guest will take over the account to show you their world. It’s a chance for you to engage and ask them questions, and perhaps discover something new and meaningful.

At the end of the summer, you come back to WTVR.com and vote for the #CBS6Takeover that you enjoyed the most and CBS 6 gives $200 to the winner’s chosen nonprofit. Henrico firefighter Patrick Hannan won last year, with the Veil Brewing close behind.

We invited the independent, locally owned Richmond magazine to host tomorrow’s weekly takeover.

The publication launched in the late 1970s, known first as “Richmond Surroundings” before the name changed to Richmond magazine in 1993.

In those decades, they’ve added distribution, wedding magazine “Richmond Bride” and shelter publication “R•Home,” Senior Writer Harry Kollatz Jr., Editorial Director Susan Winiecki, and the popular “Best & Worst” issue.

They have a staff of approximately 20, with dozens of freelance reporters and photographers to cover news and politics, food and drink, and arts and entertainment – along with the infamous Lee’s Chicken Weather Reports.

The magazine’s tagline is “Let us be your neighbor in the know.”

On Tuesday, the staff will give you a rundown of what the dog-friendly, coffee-fueled office is like, answer some questions about how they produce the magazine, and tell you about their dream for Richmond.

Richmond Magazine choses Art180 as their nonprofit if they win the #CBS6Takeover.

Make sure to follow on @CBS6 Instagram, and if you’ve got questions – fire away!