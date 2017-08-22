Organizer of ‘Fight White Supremacy’ rally aims to send clear message

RICHMOND, Va. — Plans are in the works for another rally in Richmond in direct response to the violence in Charlottesville. Several local groups are teaming up for a ‘Fight White Supremacy’ event on Monument Avenue.

According to the event’s original Facebook page the rally would have been held at the Arthur Ashe statue on September 16.

Now it is set to be held somewhere in the Monument Avenue area. Organizers are not releasing too many details right now mainly due to safety concerns.

“We understand that everyone has the right to free speech but there are social consequences to that come with that,” organizer Kasey Landrum said.

Landrum works with Indivisible Richmond. The group is one of several people who are helping to organize the rally.

The event is billed as ‘A call to concrete action’ per its Facebook page.

Organizers said their goal is to send a clear message to white supremacists and others spreading hate in the community.

“We don’t welcome people that come into our community and talk about the elimination of an entire group of people,” Landrum added.

The rally is less than a month away but organizers are waiting to release more details at this time over safety concerns and possible threats from those who might show up and counter protest.

“I worry about people’s wellbeing,” Landrum added. “Whether it’s the right or the left I worry that someone will get mashed in the noggin and seriously hurt.”

Organizers of the rally are still working to get a permit.

Richmond police said several requests for events in the area have been filed but did not offer any specifics on who asked for them or when and where they might be held.