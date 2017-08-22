Hanover Fire & EMS to receive portion of $4 million FEMA grant

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Fire & EMS is one of three Virginia fire departments that will receive a portion of a $4 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant.

Hanover and Warrenton counties and the City of Fairfax were awarded the grants through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) programs.

Hanover Fire & EMS will receive $1,002,113 of the funding to support staffing needs.

The goal of the SAFER program is to improve the local fire departments’ ability to comply with staffing, response, and operational standards.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the federal funding Tuesday afternoon.

“We are pleased to announce this federal funding to help keep firefighters on the job,” the Senators said in a statement. “These grants are essential to ensuring that each fire department can effectively support hiring and recruitment efforts, strengthening their ability to protect communities across Virginia every single day.”