Police investigating drive-by shooting on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in Richmond’s Southside Tuesday afternoon.

Richmond Police said the drive-by shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of 19 Street and Hull Street, near the Rite-Aid pharmacy. Upon arrival, officer located a victim with a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police said there is no information on any possible motive or suspect at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.