RICHMOND, Va. - Von Tisdale, executive director of RideFinders joined Bill Bevins to share how ride sharing saves money and time while helping save the environment. Von discussed a few of the many options available to commuters, including carpooling, vanpooling, riding the and pedestrian commuter services. The RideFinders office is located at 1013 East Main Street. For more information visit http://www.ridefinders.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RIDEFINDERS}