SUV careens through Bon Air neighborhood, strikes 2 homes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for the driver of a Toyota SUV that hit two homes in Chesterfield.

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to Ben Nevis Drive in Bon Air, for the report of a house that had been hit by a vehicle.

The SUV ran off the road into a yard, went through a flower bed and across a second yard, before slamming into a garage.

Police then investigated another home, a few blocks away, that was also hit, this time on Wyndham Drive, just off of Forest Hill Avenue.

The SUV left Forest Hill, ran up into the yard of a home on Wyndham and hit a brick wall attached to the house.

The suspect vehicle then continued across the yard of that house, into the yard next door before crossing over a ditch line and back onto Wyndham.

When we looked out the window there were several police cars at the end of the street and up the road," said Ashley Bondy, who lives beside the home on Wyndham that was hit.

Bondy says police went door to door talking with neighbors and she learned they had found the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Sequoia.

"The only thing that they said about the vehicle was that they had found it pretty totaled and wrecked a couple of streets over".

Chesterfield County Police ask if you have any information to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.