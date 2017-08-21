WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse moves across the U.S.
Solar eclipse watch at Randolph-Macon

KUTTAWA, KY - AUGUST 17: A sign placed by the Army Corps of Engineers urges people to view the solar eclipse from the Barkley Dam Powerplant on August 17, 2017 in Kuttawa, Kentucky. The dam is located along the path of totality in Western Kentucky. Millions of people are expected to watch as the eclipse cuts a path of totality 70 miles wide across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina on August 21. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ASHLAND, Va. – The Randolph-Macon College Physics Department will host a Solar Eclipse Watch that starts at 1 p.m. at the Frank E. Brown Fountain Plaza (300 Henry Street).

The event is free and open to the public.

“We will have everything that attendees will need to safely observe this spectacular event, including solar eclipse glasses,” says Physics Professor George Spagna Jr., director of R-MC’s Keeble Observatory.

Boy Scouts who attend can earn a unique Boy Scouts of America Solar Eclipse patch for their participation.

The start of the solar eclipse will take place at 1:17 p.m., and the maximum eclipse—85 percent sun coverage—will occur at 2:44 p.m. The end of the partial eclipse will take place at 4:04 p.m. Monday.

Professor Spagna will be on hand to answer questions throughout the solar eclipse watch.