Group of local teachers surprised with school supplies for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Back-to-school shopping can stressful, not only for parents, but teachers as well.

Some teachers have to spend out of their own pockets to provide their classroom with all the supplies they need.

So CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg decided to help some of those teachers stock their classrooms to make sure they have everything they need for the school year.

Bragg, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised a group of local teachers in a back-to-school edition of CBS 6 Gives.

"We know that you spend hard earned money out of your own pockets to take care of these children and we all appreciate that so much. So we want you to keep shopping and get what you need, but we want to help pick up the tab," said Bragg.

Among the teachers was a Byrd Elementary School teacher in Goochland County. There was even a Richmond teacher who just moved to the River City a little over a week ago.