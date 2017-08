Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - 2017 marks the 5th year for the Youth Impact Back-2-School Bash! This year's theme is "FEARLESS". There will be book bag giveaways, workshops, panel discussion, an Anoint the Runway Fashion Show, and a concert featuring Preachers of Atlanta's Canton Jones! This free event is happening Saturday, August 26th from Noon to 7:30pm at Celebration Church. For more information visit http://www.youthimpact.tv/