Bike club honors fallen state trooper with ‘Ride For Jay’

RICHMOND, Va. – Members of the Spin Mafia bike group gathered Sunday morning to ride in honor of one of their own, Virginia State Police Lt. Jay Cullen.

Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates were killed when a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a home on Old Farm Road outside Charlottesville last weekend.

News of the tribute ride was posted on the group’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.

“As we struggle to process the tragic events of the past week, we will begin to heal in many forms. One such way is getting out on the bike we all love and honoring a great man, true friend and original Spin Mafia member,” Don Vito posted. “While there will be more formal memorial rides in the future, let’s all get together this Sunday 20 Aug to Ride For Jay.”

Joe Panella, one of the group’s founding members, said 70 riders took part in the 53-mile ride.

Panella said Spin Mafia has been teaching young riders the etiquette of bike racing for 10 years and that Cullen was an integral part of that training.

“He would always go back and make sure that any riders that were not with the group,” Panella said. “He would go back and get them and then bring them back safely. ”

Panella said the group is planning a special uniform or kit in Cullen’s honor.

“One arm band will have his rank and his full name. The other arm band will have a black band on it,” Panella said.

The front and back of the kit will feature mountains in shades of blue, to show Cullen’s love of mountain biking, along with a helicopter silhouette.

Panella said proceeds from the uniform sales will be donated to the Cullen family.

How you can help

If you would like to make a donation in Cullen’s memory, you can mail a check to the state police emergency relief fund in his name: