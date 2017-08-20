Two fatal shootings occur less than 20 minutes apart in Richmond’s East End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart in the city's Whitcomb Court and Mosby Court neighborhoods Saturday night.

The first took place in the 2400 block of Carmine Street, where officers responded to the report of a shooting at 10:58 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around 11:15 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Coalter Street near Littlepage Street for another report of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a stairwell outside of a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information in either shooting is available yet and police are investigating whether or not the two incidents are related.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.