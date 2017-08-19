Manassas Civil War Weekend cancelled over safety concerns

MANASSAS, Va. — The city of Manassas has cancelled this year’s Civil War Weekend, which features tours, lectures and reenactments.

The event was going to take place from August 25 through 27. The city cited in a press release that “recent events have ignited passions in this country surrounding the Civil War and the symbols representing it.”

Manassas said they didn’t want to further exacerbate the nationwide tensions and they cancelled the event for the safety of their residents, visitors and reenactors.

“The City of Manassas is saddened by these events and abhors the violence happening around the country,” the release said.