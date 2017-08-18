Weekend Events:Tibetan Monks in Richmond, Down Home Family Reunion, BrewBQ

RICHMOND, Va.–

Through Sunday

The Tibetan Monks of the Drepung Loseling Monastery return to the River City for a five-day event that began August 16. They will create a colorful sand mandala at the Holocaust Museum. Schedule of events for the Mystic Arts of Tibet Tour: August 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., making the sand mandala. Twenty-minute public meditation and chanting starting around 6 p.m.

August 20: 10 a.m.to noon, viewing the mandala. Closing ceremony begins at 1 p.m. There will be chanting and dissolution of the entire mandala. Small packets of the sand will be handed out to the audience (it is not guaranteed all attendees will get sand, but they we will do their best). The museum is located at 2000 E. Cary Street. There will be Buddhist items for sale and a public sand mandala for community participation. Visit https://www.vaholocaust.org/ or call (804) 257-5400.

Saturday

Virginia Craft Brewers Fest Saturday, August 19th for the Virginia Craft Brewers Fest in Charlottesville, VA. The Fest will be hosted by Three Notch’d Brewing Company and is the only sanctioned event of the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild. About 100 breweries from across Virginia will be on hand to serve tastings from 2-8 PM (with VIP entry beginning at 1PM), downtown Charlottesville, IX Art Park is centrally located to I64. The festival also offers designated driver ticket options to make sure all guests are able to enjoy their time. Three Notch’d will donate $1 from every VCBF ticket sold to the Cville Victim Relief fund to support the victims from the horrific attacks in Charlottesville last weekend. Details at http://vacraftbrewersfest.com/default.aspx.

The first B.R.I.D.G.E. (Building Relationships Intentionally Developing Greater Excellence) event in Richmond, is Saturday, August 19, 8 am – 9 pm. at the Richmond Coliseum. Sponsored by Bishop Clay S. Cofield of Spirit of Fire Cathedral, the mission of the daylong event is to bring together the faith community, law enforcement agencies and the community at large. B.R.I.D.G.E. will include a law enforcement presentation and simulator, workshops, a back-to-school drive, activities and entertainment to engage and enlighten our young people as well as adults in attendance. Special guest Gospel recording artists Ernest Pugh will perform. The hope is that this event will be a catalyst to promote healthy relationships between not only law enforcement and the community but also between neighbors and neighborhoods. All pastors your congregation to attend. This is a free, family friendly event. For more information on B.R.I.D.G.E., call Sgt. Carol Adams with Richmond Police at (804) 646-4069 or Bishop Cofield at (804) 519-6887.

27th annual Down Home Family Reunion, Saturday, 4 – 11 pm at Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward, between Belvidere & West Leigh Streets The festival features D.C’s Go Go Band EU, Richmond’s favorite Carlton Blount and Them Church Boys, African Dancers, Drummers, vendors, food, and children’s activities. J. Ron Fleming serves as emcee, Free admission, food and vendors is pay as you go. Onstage: EU, One of the Original Washington, DC Go-Go Bands, The Cheick Hamala Diabate Band, Full Power Blues, Reggae Band, Strange Rootz, Local favorites, Carlton Blount & Them Church Boys and African Dance, Music & the Oral Tradition with Elegba Folklore Society. Cameo appearances by comedian, Micah “BammBamm” White and The Writer’s Den Poetry Slam. Returning as the Emcee J. Ron Fleming, A Master of the Spoken Word. In the Park: Interactive Folkloric Demonstrations, The Juanita Ragland Heritage Market, Delicious Down Home Food, Annie Tyler New School Pavilion featuring youthful performers and cultural engagement plus the Waverly Crawley Community Row. For more information visit www.efsinc.org or call 804-644-3900.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts “Hear My Voice: Native American Art of the Past and Present” will explore conversations between Native American artists and their art across centuries, a continent, and 35 indigenous cultures. Opens August 19, and continuing through November 26, 2017, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the exhibition features 56 works that illustrate the ways in which Native American art speaks of a shared knowledge and shared history while also being incredibly diverse in subject matter, style, medium, and age. For more details visit https://vmfa.museum/, Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style closes August 27.

The 15th annual Seafood Splash, all you can eat Blue Crabs, Shrimp, Fish, Chicken, & more. Musical guests include Plunky and Oneness, DJs Drake, Sir RJ, and hosted by Kelli Lemom & Mike Street. The Seafood Splash is a Rain or Shine event, Saturday, August 19th from 12 pm -7 pm at Hadad’s Lake, 7900 Osborne Turnpike, Henrico. Tickets range from $20 – $50. For more information call 804-640-6103, or visit eventbrite.com, or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-seafood-splash-tickets-34938072716?aff=efbeventtix.

Sunday

BrewBQ is Sunday, August 20 from 12-5pm at 1615 E Broad St, one block from the 17th Street Farmers Market. BrewBQ features 8 local BBQ joints and 15 of Greater Richmond’s favorite craft breweries, each bringing two beer options. Our traditional barbequers include Church Hill classic Alamo BBQ and Shockoe Bottom’s Halligan Bar and Grill. We’ll also be featuring two international twists on BBQ from Jamaican Cafe on Wheelz and Africanne on Main. The Shack Band will be rocking the stage from 1-4pm. Full event details, please go to: https://enrichmond.org/events/brewbq/. Or the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/131955900684818/