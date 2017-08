Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Award-winning educator and disability specialist, Chrissie Kahan talked about her new book, "Roadmap to Navigating Your Child's Disability." She wrote the book as a guide for parents, grandparents and caregivers of children with disabilities to help them understand the student disability identification process and implementation within the public educational system.

Learn more about Chrissie Kahan at http://www.kingkahan.com