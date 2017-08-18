Triple-digit heat index plus storm threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be a hot and very humid day, with highs in the low 90s, and heat index values reaching a range of 100 to 105 degrees for a few hours in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible anytime after noon, but more likely between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The weekend will feature typical August heat and humidity, with only a slim chance for a shower or storm Saturday, and dry conditions on Sunday.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Monday as heat, humidity, and weak upper-level energy combine to provide lift over the region. A slim chance for a shower or storm will continue into Tuesday.

A large and deep upper vortex will dig southeastward late next week, bringing milder air into the eastern U.S. Thursday through the weekend. Highs should stay in the 80s with much lower humidity through the period.