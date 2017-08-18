Tibetan Monks in Richmond & A Seafood Splash Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Through Sunday

The Tibetan Monks of the Drepung Loseling Monastery return to the River City for a five-day event that began August 16. They will create a colorful sand mandala at the Holocaust Museum. Schedule of events for the Mystic Arts of Tibet Tour: August 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., making the sand mandala. Twenty-minute public meditation and chanting starting around 6 p.m.

August 20: 10 a.m.to noon, viewing the mandala. Closing ceremony begins at 1 p.m. There will be chanting and dissolution of the entire mandala. Small packets of the sand will be handed out to the audience (it is not guaranteed all attendees will get sand, but they we will do their best). The museum is located at 2000 E. Cary Street. There will be Buddhist items for sale and a public sand mandala for community participation. Visit https://www.vaholocaust.org/ or call (804) 257-5400. http://wtvr.com/2017/08/15/tibetan-monks-return-to-richmond-to-create-sacred-sand-mandala/

August 19

The 15th annual Seafood Splash, all you can eat Blue Crabs, Shrimp, Fish, Chicken, & more. Musical guests include Plunky and Oneness, DJs Drake, Sir RJ, and hosted by Kelli Lemon & Mike Street. The Seafood Splash is a Rain or Shine event, Saturday, August 19th from 12 pm -7 pm at Hadad's Lake, 7900 Osborne Turnpike, Henrico. Tickets range from $20 - $50. For more information call 804-640-6103, or visit eventbrite.com, or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-seafood-splash-tickets-34938072716?aff=efbeventtix.

27th annual Down Home Family Reunion, Saturday, 4 - 11 pm at Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward, between Belvidere & West Leigh Streets The festival features D.C's Go Go Band EU, Richmond's favorite Carlton Blount and Them Church Boys, African Dancers, Drummers, vendors, food, and children's activities. J. Ron Fleming serves as emcee, Free admission, food and vendors is pay as you go. Onstage: EU, One of the Original Washington, DC Go-Go Bands, The Cheick Hamala Diabate Band, Full Power Blues, Reggae Band, Strange Rootz, Local favorites, Carlton Blount & Them Church Boys and African Dance, Music & the Oral Tradition with Elegba Folklore Society. Cameo appearances by comedian, Micah "BammBamm" White and The Writer's Den Poetry Slam. Emceed by J. Ron Fleming, A Master of the Spoken Word. In the Park: Interactive Folkloric Demonstrations, The Juanita Ragland Heritage Market, Delicious Down Home Food, Annie Tyler New School Pavilion featuring youthful performers and cultural engagement plus the Waverly Crawley Community Row. For more information visit www.efsinc.org or call 804-644-3900.