Ooey, gooey s’mores by Shaynefully Delicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Shayne Rogers, AKA “Chef Shon-Yay,” was back to walk us through making a S'mores Tart. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

S'mores Tart Recipe

1 sleeve of graham crackers

4 T butter, melted

12 oz. chocolate chips

8 oz. heavy cream

1 c mini marshmallows

Use a tart pan with a removable bottom. Grind the graham crackers in the food processor with the melted butter until it looks like sand and holds together lightly and when you give it a squeeze in your hand. Spread on the bottom of the tart pan, flattening with the flat bottom of a measuring cup. Warm the heavy cream over low heat just until it steams. Pour over chocolate chips, wait for about 30 seconds, whisk until the chips melt and the chocolate becomes glossy. Pour over the crust and chill in the fridge until the tart is firm. Cover the top of the tart with marshmallows and toast the marshmallows with a torch or set under the broiler just for about a minute to toast the marshmallows. Cut into slices and enjoy.