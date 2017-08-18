Plane crashes in New Kent field

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A plane crash has been reported along Route 655, near Crosses Grove Road, in the Quinton area of New Kent County.

“A small, fixed-wing, private aircraft crash landed into a field and then struck a fence,” a Virginia State Police spokeswoman said. “There was a pilot and one passenger onboard at the time of the crash.”

One of the people in the plane was flown to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. The other person was also injured, but the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

