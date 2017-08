Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Fire officials say a lightning strike is to blame for a shed fire near a home Friday night.

The fire happened behind a home located on Hickory Hollow Road. Fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control in five to 10 minutes.

Officials said the shed was located about 75 feet from the home.

There were no reported injuries and no one was displaced from the home.