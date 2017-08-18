James Fields Jr. charged with 5 additional felonies in Charlottesville car attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Ohio man charged with driving his car into a crowd of people, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuries many others, is now facing five additional charges.

Police have charged Alex Fields Jr. with two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Fields has already been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal from Charlottesville, was protesting the “Unite the Right” march on Saturday when she was killed.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and they anticipate additional charges in the near future.