Nikki-Dee Ray gets creative with artist Kasey Ogle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Kasey Ogle, of Foresters Fine Art & Design in Powhatan, is an incredibly talented artist who can make portraits come to life.

"It all started with a thought that I could utilize my knowledge of interior design, color theory, and fine art to enhance the space of any home or office," she told Nikki-Dee during a recent Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me segment. "My diverse capabilities in the arts, from realism to complete abstraction in any 2-D medium, would allow me to create artwork that would fulfill any of my client's demands. I no longer wanted to create for myself, but to create for others."

If you'd like Nikki-Dee to try your job, click here.