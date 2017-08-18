“Finding Boaz” on Virginia This Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Morgan Avery McCoy Harris, Director, Producer and Founder of MAM, Inc. sat down with Greg McQuade and Jessica Noll to share about her latest project, "Finding Boaz." This Romantic Comedy, tells the story of Torrey Young, an aspiring writer, who seems to be all out of options for love. The film highlights several locations in Central Virginia, including taping a scene on “Virginia This Morning.”

For More Information on the film, call (804) 742-BOAZ or Text: BOAZ to 2100. For more information on Morgan and her upcoming projects visit, http://www.morganaverymccoy.com