Central Virginia schools not planning to change Confederate names

RICHMOND, Va. — There are more than 100 schools in the United States included on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of Confederate symbols that still exist on public land. Several of the schools are located in Central Virginia where there is an on-going discussion over what to do with monuments honoring Confederate figures in what was once the capital of the Confederacy.

Questions about those school names were posed to Central Virginia’s biggest school systems. Here are the responses:

Richmond

J.E.B. Stuart Elementary

In light the recent news concerning confederate monuments and symbols, we are planning to have discussions about this matter however no decisions have been made at this time. ~ Richmond Public Schools

Henrico County

Seven Pines Elementary — (Battle of Seven Pines)

Douglas S. Freeman High School — (nickname Rebels)

Certainly we’re following the tragedies and related issues that are unfolding close to home and beyond. At this particular time we believe our school communities expect us to remain focused on a smooth and successful start to the school year. And that’s what we want, too. We want our students to get to school safely and on time. We want students to have nutritious choices for breakfast and lunch. And we want students and their families to begin forming meaningful relationships with teachers and school staff as the academic year gets underway. To do all this takes a tremendous amount of planning, teamwork, and focus. ~ Henrico Public Schools

Hanover County

Stonewall Jackson Middle School Rebels

Lee-Davis High School Confederates

Although we are not aware of any broad discussions or movements within the community to change the names of the schools, our board members have received a very limited number of thoughtful responses concerning this matter. As always, we will continue to be open to and carefully consider any thoughts, comments, or concerns we receive from the community. ~ Hanover County Schools

Chesterfield County

There are no schools in Chesterfield that reference a Confederate figure.