Remembering Virginia State Trooper Berke Bates

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates will be laid to rest Friday. Bates was killed last Saturday when his helicopter crashed outside Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bates and Virginia State Police Pilot Lt. Jay Cullen were assigned to record aerial video during Saturday's white nationalist rally. It is believed a mechanical issue brought down the helicopter, killing both men.

Lt. Cullen's funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Trooper-Pilot Bates' funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, located at 4247 Creighton Road. The interment will be a private graveside service.

Bates would have turned 41 years old last Sunday. He graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in August 2004 as a member of the 107th Basic Session. He had just transferred to the Aviation Unit as a Trooper-Pilot in July.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.