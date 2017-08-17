Teens ‘mix it up’ at the Science Museum of Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. - From the grand kugel outside to the Foucault pendulum inside, there is a lot to get a kid's attention at the Science Museum of Virginia. But it's what's happening behind the door with the word “Mix” on it that keeps some of them coming back, even during the summer.

"Imagine having nothing to do and being inside all day or going to a museum”, 9th grade Richmond student Brianna Maurice said. "You’re getting on computers, building robots, doing special movie effects or even designing things."

The Mix is a freespace for teens 13 to 18. They get a free membership card to the museum and can use the open and creative things inside to work on projects, for school, or for fun.

"The best thing about the Mix is they get to do what they want to do in the space”, Mix Master Matt Barker said. “And we kind of guide them based on what their interests are."

Some kids have so much fun as teens, they come back as mentors as young adults.

"As a person who loves the Science Museum and loves the space, I figured I might as well give it a try,” Mix mentor Zainab Hasan said, “because I don't want to leave here. And if I could stay at the Science Museum I probably would. "

Mixing things up for the summer is helping Build Better Minds.