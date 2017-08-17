Marijuana grow house operation discovered inside Petersburg home, 1 arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged after police discovered a marijuana grow house operation inside his Petersburg home Thursday morning.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Deerfield Drive at approximately 9:27a.m. Upon entering the home, discovered a marijuana grow house and seized marijuana plants, mushrooms, a handgun, a shotgun and cash from the residence.

The resident, Robert Riggins, was at the home at the time of the bust and arrested.

He has been charged with Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Possession of a schedule I or II control substance with intent to distribute, Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If they have any information in regards to a crime to please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.