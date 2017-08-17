Teens rally for love and peace at Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of teens joined Street Love RVA founder Yvonne Libron for a love-filled, peace rally near the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond Thursday.

Arts Community Center owner Amiri Richardson-Keys said he worked with Libron, who is also a WTVR production assistant, to spread a positive message. The rally and Monument Avenue location were planned before weekend events in Charlottesville and the wave of nationwide Confederate monument talk that followed. After those events unfolded, the two decided to continue with the plan.

“It was a perfect time to showcase love and peace,” Richardson-Keys said. “We are getting an enormous about the love, its unbelievable love.”

He said passersby gave the kids water bottles, honked their horns, and stopped to take photos.

The teens, Richardson-Keys said, used the experience to learn lessons about life.

“They’re learning about loving one another regardless of your skin complexion, your ethnicity, your background. We’re one,” he said.