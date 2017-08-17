Dig into this rum-infused bread pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Local Baker Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen was back with us today and shared her yummy recipe for her Caribbean Rum bread pudding. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

BREAD PUDDING

1/4 pound bread

2 cups hot milk

2 eggs (beaten)

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons butter (melted)

pinch of salt

1/2 cup raisins

1/4 cup bananas chopped

4 1/2 teaspoons flour

SAUCE

1 cup butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 water

1/4 cup dark rum

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 F

Grease a 9x9 baking pan

Remove and discard crusts from the bread. Cut remaining bread into cubes.

In a mixing bowl, soak bread cubes in the hot milk for 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain off excess milk.

Toss raisins and bananas in the flour and then fold into the bread and milk mix.

Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl. And mix well.

Pour the bread mix into the greased pan.

Bake uncovered for 40-45 minutes