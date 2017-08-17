Councilman requests resolution to remove Confederate statues on Monument Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones said he put in a request for a resolution to remove the Confederate statues along Monument Avenue on Wednesday.

Jones said his resolution will be introduced at City Council’s next meeting on September 11.

Jones said he put in the request after Mayor Levar Stoney asked the Monument Avenue Commission he created to consider removal or relocation of the Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

#rvacouncil member Mike Jones requested a resolution to remove the Confederate monuments on Monument Ave today @CBS6 #RVAMonuments — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) August 17, 2017

Previously, Stoney said he wanted the commission to explore adding context to the monuments, and/or adding additional statues to the city honoring other people, and said removal was not an option.But, after white nationalists protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, Stoney said he changed his mind.

