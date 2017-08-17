Search continues for missing man last seen in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a missing man last seen in Henrico.

Conner Price Wagner, 20, was last seen at about 1 a.m. Thursday along the 7100 block of Yahley Mill Road.

“Mr. Wagner was last seen wearing an Alabama T-shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes, and a Virginia Tech cap. He is 6’1” and approximately 225 pounds,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “[He] is not familiar with the area and believed to be on foot.”

Anyone with information about Wagner can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.