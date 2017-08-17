Charlottesville mayor to make major announcement concerning Lee statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Five days after the violence and bloodshed struck Charlottesville, the city’s mayor says he is preparing to make a major announcement.

Mayor Mike Signer is scheduled to speak at noon Friday.

A news release says his announcement will concern Charlottesville‘s Robert E. Lee statue, the public safety of future events, and the legacy of Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a police say a man deliberately drove his car into a group of protesters last Saturday.

Heyer and other counter-protesters where demonstrating against a white nationalist rally.

Organizers of the "Unite the Right" march said that the rally was a response to the city's efforts to remove the Lee statue from Emancipation Park.