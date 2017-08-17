A taste of the tropics with Big Herm’s Caribbean salmon

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan Favorite “Big Herm” Baskerville Owner of Big Herm’s Kitchen was back to have some fun with us on this “Little Friday.” He fired up the grill in our backyard weather garden and took our taste buds on a trip to the islands as he walked us through his Caribbean grilled salmon paired with a mango pineapple salsa. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com
SALMON INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. salmon filet with skin
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon curry
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- pinch of sea salt
SALSA INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup of mangoes, diced
- 1 cup of pineapples, diced
- 1/2 large red onion, diced
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 Tbsp lime juice
- 1 avocado, diced
INSTRUCTIONS
Salmon
In small bowl stir all the spices together except salt.
Rub over salmon.
Sprinkle with sea salt
Rub grill grates with oil or place in pouch
Place fish on grill for 3-4 minutes on each side
Salsa
- Combine mangoes, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and avocado in a small bowl and stir until combined. Season with sea salt. Add in black beans
- Place Salmon down then scoop Salsa on top