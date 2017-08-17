A taste of the tropics with Big Herm’s Caribbean salmon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan Favorite “Big Herm” Baskerville Owner of Big Herm’s Kitchen was back to have some fun with us on this “Little Friday.” He fired up the grill in our backyard weather garden and took our taste buds on a trip to the islands as he walked us through his Caribbean grilled salmon paired with a mango pineapple salsa. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

SALMON INGREDIENTS

1 lb. salmon filet with skin

1 teaspoon oil

1 1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon curry

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

pinch of sea salt

SALSA INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup of mangoes, diced

1 cup of pineapples, diced

1/2 large red onion, diced

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 avocado, diced

INSTRUCTIONS

Salmon

In small bowl stir all the spices together except salt.

Rub over salmon.

Sprinkle with sea salt

Rub grill grates with oil or place in pouch

Place fish on grill for 3-4 minutes on each side

Salsa