18-year-old killed in Prince Edward County crash, driver charged

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has identified an 18-year-old woman killed in a Prince Edward County crash Thursday afternoon.

State Police said the crash occurred at 1:49 p.m. in the 3300 block of Abilene Road.

“A 2004 Honda was traveling east on Abilene Road when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected the vehicle, which caused the Honda to run off the right side a second time and then strike a tree,” said a State Police spokesperson.

The front-seat passenger, Brianna F. Giuriceo, of Farmville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Gavin A. Lozano, 20, of Farmville, was flown to VCU Medical Center for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Both Giuriceo and Lozano were wearing seat belts.

Lozano was charged with reckless driving. Police said the crash remains under investigation.